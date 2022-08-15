"They were little perverts" - AEW star Mark Henry discusses shocking details from WWE's Attitude Era

Former WWE and current AEW star Mark Henry has commented on the scriptwriters in the Stamford-based promotion during the Attitude Era.

Henry, who is currently signed to AEW as a commentator and coach, started his career in Vince McMahon's company in 1996. Between the 1990s and early 2000s, the promotion's product was labeled the Attitude Era, featuring violence and more adult content.

Speaking to CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri on "SHAK Wrestling," Henry claimed that the writers during the time were responsible for the bizarre content the show produced. When asked about the possible reason, the Hall of Famer said:

"Well, because they [writers] were little perverts [when asked the reason behind strange storylines]. People say stuff that they don't really believe all that. They were just trying to be entertaining," Henry said. "Back then, in the Attitude Era, they wanted to push the envelope. There was a lot of shock jock stuff." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Mark Henry believes The Rock is "the greatest success story" in pro wrestling

When we speak of the Attitude Era, it is hard not to mention The Rock. The Brahma Bull was one of the major stars who rose to stardom during that time - with his rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin being a standout.

On an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Henry explained that The Rock's origins and how he proved people wrong made him the greatest success story in pro wrestling.

"I will say he is the greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling because of where he came from. He was not a favorite in football, in the locker room he was not a favorite in wrestling. People said he was 'Rocky lite' and I heard that from somebody that was a high up and I was like, 'Damn, he's not going to make it.' And then when he changed and started doing it his way, look at him now. The match that he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin - Austin-Rock [was] masterful," said Mark Henry.

Mark Henry announced his in-ring retirement in 2017 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year. After sporadic appearances, he left the promotion and joined AEW in 2021. He has been associated with the company as a coach and commentator.

