Mark Henry says WWE legend is the "greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling"

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry believes that The Rock is the greatest success in pro wrestling's history and has explained why.

Henry and The Rock debuted around the same time in WWE and later were part of the Nation of Domination faction. The two are close friends and had trained together at the start of their careers.

While speaking about the biggest character change in pro wrestling history on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry named The Rock as someone who made a huge change.

The Hall of Famer feels that The People's Champ initially wasn't a favorite in the company but changed his character and did it his way to become a huge success story.

"I will say he is the greatest success story in the history of pro wrestling because of where he came from. He was not a favorite in football, in the locker room he was not a favorite in wrestling. People said he was 'Rocky lite' and I heard that from somebody that was a high up and I was like, 'Damn, he's not going to make it.' And then when he changed and started doing it his way, look at him now. The match that he had with Stone Cold Steve Austin - Austin-Rock [was] masterful," said Mark Henry. [18:45 to 19:45]

Before becoming a pro wrestler, The Rock tried his hand at becoming a footballer and was a part of the Calgary Stampeders.

Mark Henry says The Rock wanted to quit WWE

Henry also revealed that The Rock wasn't pleased with his original gimmick in WWE and considered leaving the promotion to go back to play football.

"It got to that point where he was like, 'Man, I wish I could get to the quarterback because I will go back and play football.' He hated it. He wanted to quit," said the Hall of Famer about The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock @Rosenbergradio @TheMarkHenry @dlobrown75 @SavioVega That’s one of my fav shirts and literally have WWE combing their archives for some more to send me. Well done Pete. Also that was the defining moment that sparked my career. Forever grateful to Godfather, D-Lo, Mark and especially OG Ron for blessing it. And Vince for the trust. @Rosenbergradio @TheMarkHenry @dlobrown75 @SavioVega That’s one of my fav shirts and literally have WWE combing their archives for some more to send me. Well done Pete. Also that was the defining moment that sparked my career. Forever grateful to Godfather, D-Lo, Mark and especially OG Ron for blessing it. And Vince for the trust.

However, a heel turn and the debut of The Rock gimmick changed things around for the star. He went on to have legendary feuds with the likes of Stone Cold Steve Austin, Mr. McMahon, and The Undertaker.

What is your favorite memory of The Rock and Mark Henry? Sound off in the comments below.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Busted Open and H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Mark Henry elaborates on the story of him lifting Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far