"He does a hell lot" - Mark Henry feels AEW star does not get enough credit (Exclusive)

Mark Henry recently lavished praise on fellow AEW star Captain Shawn Dean, saying he doesn't get enough credit for all the backstage duties he handles.

Apart from being an in-ring performer, Dean is also an Extra Coordinator for AEW, a role under which he executes various duties like booking and picking extras. Shawn Dean's on-screen claim to fame has been his pair of matches with MJF, both of which he won, one by disqualification and the other by countout.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry pointed out that Captian Shawn Dean was one of the most underappreciated employees in the company. Henry added that Dean also performed roles like arranging transportation, scheduling appearances, etc., while still besting MJF.

"I would say, Captain Shawn Dean. Captain Shawn Dean does everything from organizing the bus trips to picking the extra talents to arrange for travel and organization and logistics for appearances schedule, he does a hell lot, and he still beats MJF twice. " said Mark Henry [5:41 - 6:25]

Mark Henry names two of the 'strongest' AEW stars

When asked about who the 'strongest' performers on All Elite Wrestling's stacked roster are in his opinion, Mark Henry was quick to mention Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs. The WWE legend added that he would like to see a lifting competition between the Team Taz member and Mr. Mayhem.

"Oh my gosh! There's some strong guys. Powerhouse Hobbs is very strong. Wardlow is extremely, extremely strong. I would like to see a lifting contest between those guys," said Mark Henry. [0:41-1:07]

Both Hobbs and Wardlow are currently thriving in All Elite Wrestling. While the former is embroiled in a feud against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, the latter is feuding with his former Pinnacle stablemate, MJF.

