"William Regal is one of the best that ever did it" - Top AEW star lavishes praise on the wrestling legend (Exclusive)

AEW star Mark Henry recently explained how William Regal is one of the greatest of all time when it comes to emotionally involving viewers in a pro wrestling match.

The former NXT General Manager debuted for AEW at Revolution 2022, where he urged Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to join hands after their brutal match. Since then, the trio have worked together as the Blackpool Combat Club. The stable also recently recruited its newest member, Wheeler Yuta.

Apart from being the faction's most experienced member, Regal has also provided commentary during Blackpool Combat Club's matches.

In an exclusive chat with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mark Henry spoke about how invaluable an acquisition William Regal has been for All Elite Wrestling.

Henry explained that pro wrestling isn't just about flashy moves but also about emotionally investing viewers into a match. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion feels that William Regal is one of the best to step inside the squared circle regarding this aspect of professional wrestling.

"It's great, I think that William Regal has credibility and respect for the name of people that are already doing a great job. When you feel in pro-wrestling, it makes you not just want to see people move and jump; it makes you a part of that story. You emotionally feel it. And William Regal is one the best that ever did it when it comes to bringing you into the emotional side of pro wrestling," said Mark Henry. [2:20 - 3:07]

AEW star Wheeler Yuta recently recalled his 'huge moment' with William Regal

On a recent episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Wheeler Yuta recalled being slapped by William Regal on an episode of Dynamite. This set the stage for his eventual inclusion into the Blackpool Combat Club.

The 25-year stated that he has always looked up to and respected Regal, and sharing that moment with him on live TV was an "unreal experience."

“It definitely fired me up, like that was a real reaction. Like, Regal is someone I’ve looked up to for a very long time, and someone I really appreciate and respect. So just to have that moment, the magnitude of it all, he hits me and I look at him, and then for a second I have a moment of ‘Wow that’s William Regal, that’s Bryan Danielson, that’s Jon Moxley’ it was an unreal experience,” Yuta said.

It's safe to say that the veteran performer's run in AEW has been an unqualified success so far. With Blackpool Combat Club slowly becoming one of the promotion's most dangerous stables, it'll be interesting to see how William Regal's role evolves in the coming weeks and months.

What do you make of Mark Henry's assessment of William Regal's contribution to the wrestling business? Sound off in the comments section below.

