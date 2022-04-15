"It definitely fired me up" - AEW star recalls huge moment with William Regal

AEW star Wheeler Yuta has looked back on one of the most significant moments of his career thus far: being slapped by William Regal.

Yuta had an impressive showing against Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley at the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite while teaming with Chuck Taylor. This is where the AEW star showed glimpses of what he could do if he was given the guidance of the Blackpool Combat Club.

After the match, the BCC leader William Regal slapped the taste out of Yuta's mouth after he extended a hand out to the former NXT General Manager. Now a few weeks on from the incident, Yuta spoke on the AEW Unrestricted podcast about how the slap fired him up.

“It definitely fired me up, like that was a real reaction. Like, Regal is someone I’ve looked up to for a very long time, and someone I really appreciate and respect. So just to have that moment, the magnitude of it all, he hits me and I look at him, and then for a second I have a moment of ‘Wow that’s William Regal, that’s Bryan Danielson, that’s Jon Moxley’ it was an unreal experience.” [5:12-5:35]

If you missed the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, read all of the results here.

William Regal has made a huge impact since his AEW debut

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion debuted at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 6th in the aftermath of the bloody war between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.

Since that night, Regal has not only united Moxley and Danielson, but has also gotten the best out of Wheeler Yuta. Now that the ROH Pure Champion has seen the light, the Blackpool Combat Club looks scarier than ever.

The club will make their first trios appearance this Friday on AEW Rampage against the Gunn Club, a trio who are currently 24-0 in trios action.

Do you think the Blackpool Combat Club will be successful? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Blackpool Combat Club The Gunn Club 1 votes so far