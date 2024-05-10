AEW star Mark Henry reacts following a huge announcement regarding his son, Jacob Henry

AEW star Mark Henry reacted to a huge announcement involving his son Jacob Henry. This announcement should come as no surprise to wrestling fans.

After earning the title of the World's Strongest Man, Mark Henry headed to the Stamford-based promotion, where he dominated his opponents for several years. He has been one of the most intimidating big men in the history of WWE due to his sheer size and strength.

After spending several years with the Stamford-based promotion, Henry finally joined AEW in 2021. Although he hasn't wrestled in AEW, he has been part of the commentary team for Rampage. It now looks like his son has taken in his footsteps.

Recently, Oklahoma Wrestling took to social media to announce that Mark Henry's son, Jacob Henry, would be joining their wrestling team. Being the proud father that he is, a jubilant Henry responded to the announcement with encouragement for his son.

"Boom Let’s go son @TheJacobHenry_"

Mark Henry heaped praise on Kevin Owens after WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens is one of the most entertaining WWE Superstars on the roster. His brashness and attitude make for some fun moments on camera. Owens recently found himself an unlikely partner in Randy Orton, in his feud against The Bloodline. Together, they faced off against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash in a street-fight.

Although Owens and his partner did not win the match, he put on an amazing performance and was involved in some incredible spots. Hence, Henry was all praise for Owens on the Busted Open Radio.

"I thought that the violence and the aggression and the physicality set the tempo for the whole pay-per-view and Kevin Owens, listen, the dude is worth his weight in gold. He is not going to shy away from anything. He's going to suggest to you something that's going to make you go, 'Alright. We doing that? Then that's what we're doing.' I love that because there's no fear," stated Henry. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Owens and Orton are currently involved in a heated feud against the new look Bloodline, and only time will tell how the storyline will unfold.