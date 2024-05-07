Mark Henry has a message for Kevin Owens after WWE Backlash

Kevin Owens has received some special praise from AEW star Mark Henry. The latter is known to look out for current talent and regularly gives his take on the happenings in the wrestling world.

Owens was in a hard-hitting tag team match with Randy Orton against The New Bloodline of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash. Owens and Randy lost the match thanks to interference from the debuting Tanga Loa.

Despite losing, Owens put on a great showing, and that did not go unnoticed by Mark Henry. He was speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast when he said:

"I thought that the violence and the aggression and the physicality set the tempo for the whole pay-per-view and Kevin Owens, listen, the dude is worth his weight in gold," he said. "He is not going to shy away from anything. He's going to suggest to you something that's going to make you go, 'Alright. We doing that? Then that's what we're doing.' I love that because there's no fear." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Kevin Owens calls Finn Balor ‘a brother’

Kevin Owens has had his fair share of problems with Judgment Day. He and Finn Balor have not exactly agreed on many things inside the ring.

However, outside the ring, both of them are excellent friends. That was made evident when Owens called Balor a brother in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

He said:

"It’s good to have somebody to bounce around, somebody you trust. When I got here, I got really close with Finn Balor right away, and I could tell this is gonna be a guy I could trust, and now he’s like a brother to me."

It is great to see such a good relationship between two top wrestlers. It shows how much they respect each other despite their differences inside the squared circle.