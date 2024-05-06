Former WWE Universal Champion breaks character to call Finn Balor a "brother"

Finn Balor is a member of The Judgment Day and a heel on WWE television. However, that didn't prevent Kevin Owens from speaking highly of his former long-term rival.

During their days in NXT, Balor and Owens shared the ring numerous times. Balor even won the NXT Championship by dethroning Owens at Beast in the East in Japan.

Speaking with Metro.co.uk, Owens opened up on his friendship with Balor, revealing that the two superstars got close right away.

"It’s good to have somebody to bounce around, somebody you trust,’ he said. ‘When I got here, I got really close with Finn Balor right away, and I could tell this is gonna be a guy I could trust, and now he’s like a brother to me," said Owens.

Kevin Owens provided an update on his WWE contract status

Kevin Owens has revealed that he has nine months left on his current WWE contract.

During the same interview, the former Universal Champion claimed he wasn't sure of the future. He also described the bond he developed with the current superstars. Owens added:

"I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out. This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life."

Owens was in action at the recently concluded Backlash France Premium Live Event. He teamed up with Randy Orton to face the Bloodline duo of Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa. Interference from the debuting Tanga Loa spoiled the night for Owens and Orton.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans on continuing Owens and Orton's feud with The Bloodline.