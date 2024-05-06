Huge update on Kevin Owens' WWE contract status

WWE Superstar Kevin Owens recently gave a massive update on his contract with the Stamford-based promotion.

Owens started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in August 2014 and performed on the company's developmental brand, where he won the NXT Championship before his main roster debut on RAW in 2015. Since then, KO has managed to become one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world by winning several titles, including the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship, the Universal Championship, and more.

During a recent interview with Metro.co.uk ahead of the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event, Kevin Owens talked about his WWE contract. Owens said that he does not take anything for granted and revealed that he had nine months left on his contract.

"I really don’t take anything for granted, I’ve nine months left on my contact, and I don’t know what can happen from here on out," he said. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

The former Universal Champion also mentioned that he was not planning on leaving WWE as he has made a close bond with everyone and cannot imagine his co-workers not being a part of his life.

"This has been my home for 10 years and it’s beyond the locker room. There’s some very, very, very special people that work behind the scenes that I’ve become very close with, and I really can’t imagine not seeing them as part of my life," he added. [H/T Metro.co.uk]

Kevin Owens teamed up with Randy Orton to lock horns with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga at WWE Backlash. However, the match ended in the favor of The Bloodline after Tonga's cousin, Tanga Loa interfered to take out KO and The Viper.

It will be interesting to see if Owens and Orton will continue to team up against Sikoa's Bloodline on SmackDown.