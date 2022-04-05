AEW star Mark Henry thinks former RAW Tag Team Champions have become one of the "all-time" great tag teams

Mark Henry recently lavished praise at FTR, saying the former AEW Tag Team Champions have gradually become one of the best the business has ever seen.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, making waves in AEW and outside of it. Out of several memorable matches during the WrestleMania 38 weekend, FTR's bout with The Briscoes at ROH: Supercard of Honor was arguably the best.

They defeated Jay and Mark Briscoe in a grueling epic, with the AEW duo capturing the ROH Tag Team titles for the first time in their careers.

A few hours back, Harwood posted a picture of himself and Wheeler posing with their ROH and AAA Titles. Mark Henry took note of the tweet and responded by writing that FTR was moving up the list of becoming all-time greats in the wrestling business.

"Moving up the all time list! @AEW," tweeted Mark Henry.

While they have had a busy weekend, FTR has another major match lined up at this week's episode of Dynamite. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will compete in their highly-anticipated rematch with The Young Bucks, hoping to avenge their loss at Full Gear 2020.

AEW star Sting also recently praised FTR

A few months back, Sting opened up about his admiration for FTR, even comparing them to the legendary duo of Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard. The former WCW Champion went as far as to say that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler are currently one of the best in the world.

"FTR, they are a modern-day Arn and Tully. They are as good as it gets. I put them up there with anyone, and they are one of the best tag teams in the world. When you’re in the ring with them, it’s game on. There's no playing around, especially the pace they can go, and I saw that firsthand when we wrestled," said Sting.

With so much praise coming their way, it's safe to say FTR is indeed on course to become the one of the most accomplished teams of the current generation. Moreover, they are the only ones to have won all the notable tag titles in the business, including the AEW, ROH, RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and AAA Tag Team Championships.

