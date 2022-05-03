"You're a strong zero" - AEW star massively trolls Toni Storm

AEW star Rebel recently took to Twitter to troll Toni Storm ahead of the latter's match on this week's Rampage.

Storm debuted in All Elite Wrestling earlier this year. In her first match, she defeated The Bunny to qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. This brought her into contact with Britt Baker's group, as the latter and Jamie Hayter also qualified for the contest.

This Friday, Storm and Ruby Soho will face the team of Hayter and Baker. The latter duo's close associate, Rebel, took it upon herself to take a shot at Toni in a tweet:

"Hey Toni, on a scale of 1-10 , you’re a strong zero 😆 #AEWRampage"

Britt Baker and Toni Storm are expected to have a one-on-one face-off soon. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top.

Veteran Dutch Mantell slammed Toni Storm's recent AEW segment

Last week, Toni Storm interacted with Britt Baker in a backstage segment, which did not sit well with former WWE manager Dutch Mantell.

The segment saw Jamie Hayter and Baker stating that one of them would win the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament. This led to Toni calling out the former AEW Women's Champion.

Dutch Mantell did not think the backstage interview amounted to anything significant. He expressed his thoughts in an earlier episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk:

"This is the first time I've seen Toni Storm. I heard she was coming, but then all of a sudden they put her on the interview with Britt Baker and, what's her name [Jamie Hayter], and I didn't like the interview because I don't think nobody got over in that interview at all. They just, and she walked off half-talking to herself, I don't even, I don't even know the purpose of that." (from 27:50 to 28:17)

You can check out the full video here:

Despite being one of the newer faces in the All Elite scene, Toni Storm is already feuding with one of the promotion's top stars. Only time will tell how her storyline progresses from this point on.

Do you like the direction Toni Storm is heading in? Sound off in the comments below!

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Angana Roy