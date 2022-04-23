"I don't think nobody got over" – Former WWE manager slams Toni Storm's segment from AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Speaking about this week's AEW Rampage episode, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell commented on an interview segment with Toni Storm.

Toni Storm recently made her AEW debut earlier this month. In her first match, she qualified for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, scoring a win over The Bunny. Apart from Toni, Jamie Hayter made her way to the tournament with a win over Skye Blue.

Hayter's associate Britt Baker also returned to AEW and entered the tournament bracket by defeating Danielle Kamela. The three women came together for an interview with Tony Schiavone backstage on this week's Rampage.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell expressed his confusion regarding the purpose of the backstage interview:

"This is the first time I've seen Toni Storm. I heard she was coming, but then all of a sudden they put her on the interview with Britt Baker and, what's her name [Jamie Hayter], and I didn't like the interview because I don't think nobody got over in that interview at all. They just, and she walked off half-talking to herself, I don't even, I don't even know the purpose of that." (from 27:50 to 28:17)

Dutch Mantell reacted positively on Toni Storm signing with AEW

Commenting on Toni Storm's entry into AEW, Dutch Mantell said it was a good move for the company and the wrestler.

In an earlier episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Mantell said the addition of Storm to a great women's roster in AEW was a welcome development:

"Good for her and good for AEW; I like that girl. The last time I saw her in SmackDown, I liked her. Her getting pie and all on her face by Charlotte Flair, I really don't blame her. I think she was probably burnt out; she was probably homesick. That is a good move for her and a good move for All Elite Wrestling." (from 21:32 to 22:39)

Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter will soon face each other in the Owen Hart Tournament. Fans will have to stay tuned to find out who comes out on top.

