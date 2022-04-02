"I really don't blame her" - Wrestling veteran addresses Toni Storm walking out on WWE to join AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on Toni Storm joining AEW, saying it's a positive development for both parties.

The former NXT UK Women's Champion debuted on this week's episode of Dynamite, where she competed against The Bunny in the Owen Hart Tournament qualifying match. The two performers had a great back-and-forth encounter, with Storm coming up on top.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell shared his views on Toni Storm's AEW arrival. The wrestling veteran stated that he doesn't blame Storm for walking out on WWE amidst a feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

Mantell added that she was probably burnt out and that joining All Elite Wrestling was a good move.

"Good for her and good for AEW; I like that girl. The last time I saw her in SmackDown, I liked her. Her getting pie and all on her face by Charlotte Flair, I really don't blame her. I think she was probably burnt out; she was probably homesick. That is a good move for her and a good move for All Elite Wrestling." (From 21:32 - 22:39)

Dutch Mantell believes AEW has a better women's roster than WWE

Furthermore, the former WWE star stated that All Elite Wrestling's thriving women's division is better than WWE's.

Mantell explained that AEW has better bench strength, with many talents performing on live TV regularly. However, he added that WWE doesn't have a lot of bench strength, which is why we don't see more performers on TV.

"I have said this before. AEW's women's division is better than WWE's is... Actually better than WWE's. I think they have better bench strength. And why do they have a bench because you see these girls on TV. I don't think WWE has a bench on the men's and the women's side is because you don't see them," added Mantell. (22:40 - 23:09)

All Elite Wrestling's women's roster has become even stronger with the addition of Toni Storm. With plenty of experience on her side, it's safe to assume the former SmackDown star could become a mainstay in the promotion for years to come.

