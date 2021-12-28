Matt Hardy announces major new project “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”

AEW star and veteran wrestler, Matt Hardy, has announced that he'll be starring in a new podcast from January 7th 2022.

The Podcast will be a weekly show, released every Friday and is being called “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy”. Hardy will personally be sharing stories, insights, and thoughts on pro-wrestling and life. This will likely give fans a new insight into the wrestler and how he got to where he is.

"I am one of the most fortunate men alive, as I have been able to fulfill all of my dreams thanks to pro wrestling,” said Matt Hardy. “Throughout my journey, I’ve had many successes and failures, which I’ve always learned from. I’m exceptionally excited to share my insights and thoughts, about both pro wrestling and life, to help fans have a better understanding of ‘The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.’" - Matt Hardy on the direction of the podcast.

The podcast itself will be hosted by Emmy-Award winner Jon Alba, who has hosted many shows in the past. Alba is an avid wrestling fan, as well as a fan of Matt Hardy, himself.

"This will be different from any other pro wrestling podcast you've heard, and I'm incredibly grateful for Matt allowing me to help tell his stories in a way that I believe will leave an impact on wrestling fans everywhere." - Jon Alba on the new podcast.

Matt Hardy has done many things in wrestling, and “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” is laying the foundations for his future

Matt Hardy has rebranded and reinvented himself many times throughout his career. Hardy has always found ways to stay relevant and keep wrestling, even after multiple hardcore matches.

Hardy's podcast will keep him involved in wrestling long after his eventual retirement. He might not have been a WWE champion 16 times, but Matt Hardy will end up leaving a legacy for years to come.

