AEW star Matt Hardy claims he prefers working as a heel

AEW star Matt Hardy recently stated that he prefers working as a heel at the tail end of his career.

Matt Hardy will always be known for his creative mindset. He introduced some unique gimmicks, which have helped him to stay relevant in a relatively young environment. His Broken character will arguably go down as the biggest masterpiece of his entire career. He first brought this into the limelight when he was working with IMPACT Wrestling.

With a gimmick inspired by demons, Matt Hardy quickly got over with the fans. While the same character didn't yield much success in WWE, he didn't give up and soon made his debut as Broken Matt Hardy in AEW.

In an interview with Down For The Count, Matt Hardy discussed numerous topics, most notably why he prefers working as a heel. He stated that portraying a negative character helps him hide his physical limitations in the ring. Matt Hardy believes he's well past his physical prime to still be focusing on an in-ring style. He focuses more now on storytelling and gimmicks:

"With the current audience, especially during the pandemic era, the majority of the feedback that we get from fans is from social media and the diehard fans. With those fans, I prefer being a heel. I'm in a place in my career where physically I try and minimize and work smarter and streamline what I do in the ring. AEW has an incredible roster and most of them are young and can do these amazing things. Being an older guy, I am more about telling a story than displaying a ton of high-flying moves. I think that puts me in a better category as a heel," Matt Hardy said. (H/T-Fightful)

Matt Hardy made it clear that working as a heel allows him to brag about his legacy and depict some real-life stories in the ring. Matt Hardy isn't currently using his Broken persona due to the pandemic era. Instead, he has returned to another heelish persona known as Big Money Matt.

Matt Hardy could have another match with Christian Cage

I was dominant on #AEWDynamite against Christian. If I wasn’t sleep-deprived from being awake for 3 days straight with my newborn, I woulda straight up jobbed his ass out. Still put on a clinic. Still stole the show & showed the "elite" youngsters how it’s done. pic.twitter.com/TpvCGwRMW8 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 17, 2021

Matt Hardy is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Christian Cage. Both men delivered a fast-paced contest at the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite last week. Hardy has since stated that he isn't finished with the former WWE superstar yet.

With Private Party and Jurassic Express now in the mix, a six-man match could be on the cards down the line.

What's your take on Matt Hardy's current character? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jack Cunningham