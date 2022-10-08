"That was always a sticking point with WWE" - AEW star Matt Hardy details impact of being equated with his brother under Vince McMahon's regime 

Being compared to Jeff Hardy has always been a part of the package since their time in WWE, according to his brother and AEW star Matt Hardy.

Although both of the Hardy Brothers have been very successful in their careers, Jeff has been significantly more popular than his brother. The Charismatic Enigma has carved a name out for himself among the greatest stars of all time due to his sheer talent and athletic style, among other things.

Despite being popular in his own right, Matt Hardy recently spoke about how Jeff was a barometer for him in WWE on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

"That’s one of the things [that] was very frustrating. I remember, there was one point where, you know, I told Vince right when I first turned heel, and I was trying to get the opportunity back in 2002. And I said, 'Look, I am very popular, Jeff is extremely popular. I know you think that Jeff is like 20 times, or 10 times more popular than I am. But I promise I am very popular on my own. And like, let me step out and let me have my own opportunity, and like, don’t judge me against Jeff, like judge me on my own,'" said Matt Hardy. [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

With Jeff Hardy currently out of the scene in AEW, Matt Hardy is on his own for the time being. It remains to be seen what is next for him in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Matt Hardy further explained how he felt working with Jeff Hardy in WWE

While the Hardy Brothers were arguably at the peak of their popularity in WWE, Matt Hardy apparently fought an uphill battle for his spot.

Speaking on his podcast, he further explained how he wanted to be looked at as an individual right from his days in WWE, rather than as a measuring stick for Jeff Hardy.

"I wanted to be judged on my own, not being judged as the brother of Jeff Hardy because Jeff is like this anomaly that is like extremely popular, and extremely beloved, you know, so I always felt that was kind of like, I was swimming upstream in so many ways, because of that deal. Because of Jeff’s popularity, I was always compared to it. And it was always like a barometer to me, I felt like with the main office, especially with Vince,” added Matt. [H/T: InsideTheRopes]

The Broken One is currently on the cusp of a feud with Ethan Page in AEW. Only time will tell what lies ahead of him in the coming weeks.

Do you think Matt Hardy is a great wrestler in his own right?

