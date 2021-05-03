Matt Hardy names his Mt. Rushmore of tag-team brothers 

AEW star Matt Hardy is one of the most revered tag team performers in the history of pro-wrestling.

The Hardy Boyz - Matt and Jeff Hardy - are always in the conversation of being one of the greatest brother tag teams of all time. But which pairs does Matt Hardy think belong to the Mt. Rushmore of brother tag teams?

In a recent chat with ET Canada, the AEW star picked a mix of real-life brother and on-screen brother tag teams. Hardy was quick to include himself and Jeff Hardy on the list while also naming old rivals.

“I got to be a little egotistical about myself and my brother on it," said Hardy. "I’ll put Edge and Christian on it as well. I’ll put the Dudley’s on it."

Hardy also included The Road Warriors, despite them not being real-life or on-screen brothers. The AEW star believes the two were brothers in paint and termed them the "greatest" tag team of all time.

"I can’t go without putting the Road Warriors, even though they technically weren’t brothers, they were brothers in paint," Hardy added. "So I got to put them. The Road Warriors, Legion of Doom are definitely going to always go down as it’s most likely the greatest tag team in history.”

Matt Hardy is yet to enter AEW's tag team division

Despite his credentials as a tag team legend, Matt Hardy has mainly performed as a singles star in AEW. His rivalries with TNT Champion Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara won acclaim from many of his admirers.

Though he and Hangman Page were building momentum as a tag team, their paring was short-lived as Hardy turned heel to set up a match at Revolution 2021.

Do you think Matt Hardy should perform as a tag team player more often in AEW? Or do you prefer to see him in his current role of leading Hardy Family Office? Let us know in the comments section below.