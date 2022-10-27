AEW star Matt Hardy handed suspension and a hefty fine of $100,000

AEW star Matt Hardy suffered an unfortunate break after getting slapped with a "suspension" and a huge fine of $100,000 in total.

Hardy's and Private Party's contracts became the property of The Firm, led by Stokely Hathaway. This occurred after Isiah Kassidy couldn't beat 'All Ego' Ethan Page in Toronto, Canada, on the October 14 edition of AEW Rampage.

The 48-year-old had his debut match as a member of The Firm when he faced Lord Crewe last Monday on AEW Dark: Elevation. As Matt made his way to the ring, the stable poked fun at his "Matt Facts" infographic by making it into "Firm Facts," claiming that Hardy "eats unseasoned chicken and dips everything in ranch."

In the middle of the bout, Page interrupted the proceedings by telling Hardy not to use his "Twist of Fate" maneuver. Crewe tried to capitalize on the distraction, but the latter quickly gained an advantage.

In the end, the former "Broken One" defied All Ego's orders by executing his finisher against Crewe for the win. Hathaway wasn't happy and told Matt he didn't deserve a theme music.

Page chimed in by reiterating his warning to Hardy about not using the Twist of Fate and immediately fined him $50,000. The latter became irate and shoved Stokely, leading to the former charging him another $50,000, totaling it to $100,000 overall.

All Ego then ordered the 48-year-old to go home before handing him a one-week "suspension" to conclude matters. It was all part of the ongoing storyline between Hardy and The Firm.

AEW star Matt Hardy reacts to The Firm's suspension of him

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy broke his silence after The Firm slapped him with a suspension this week on AEW Dark: Elevation. He sent a message to the group's members Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page that he would turn his sabbatical into a vacation with his wife, Reby Hardy.

Hardy also mentioned that he would "bring up the noise" towards The Firm members. He then rapped the "Bring The Noise" song from the rap group Public Enemy.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see how Hardy's "suspension" goes and if he will "bring up the noise" by exacting revenge towards Page and Hathaway once he returns.

Do you like Matt Hardy being associated with The Firm so far? Sound off in the comments section.

