Matt Hardy mourns the tragic passing of his father

In a tragic development, the father of AEW star Matt Hardy and WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has passed away at age 87. Matt Hardy took to his social media handles to disclose the heartbreaking news.

Thanks for all the kindness & love today. We greatly appreciate it.



I love you, Dad. Thanks for making so many sacrifices to give myself & Jeff a fair chance at life. We were blessed to have you for so many years. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/55k2t2FEHc — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 11, 2021

In a long and heartfelt Instagram post, the AEW star revealed that his father passed away on April 6th, surrounded by his family, including him and Jeff. Hardy gave a detailed account of his father, Gilbert Hardy, and how instrumental he was in ensuring he and Jeff succeeded in their pro-wrestling careers.

Hardy wrote his father worked extremely hard after his mother passed away when they were young. Hardy revealed that despite initially being a vocal critic, his father eventually became one of the biggest fans of The Hardy Boyz.

Check out his Instagram post below:

The AEW star further disclosed that Jeff Hardy had become a guardian angel to his father in the last couple of years, and the brothers spent plenty of time with him in the final few months. Matt Hardy ended the post by writing that he hoped his father and mother would be reunited after 35 years.

The Sportskeeda community conveys its deepest condolences to the Hardy family during these trying times.

Matt Hardy will challenge for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite

Matt Hardy is all set to challenge TNT Champion Darby Allin in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at this week's AEW Dynamite. The rivalry kickstarted when Matt Hardy's stable Hardy Family Office attacked Allin after his title defense against John Silver a few weeks ago.

After last week's brawl between the Hardy Family Office and The Dark Order, who came to Allin's aid, the match was announced for this week's Dynamite. There's every possibility of a title change as the match stipulation allows outside interference, which could work in Hardy's favor.

