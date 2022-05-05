"Looks like a million bucks" - WWE legend lavishes praise on William Morrisey after this week's AEW Dynamite 

Matt Hardy was quite impressed with IMPACT Wrestling star William Morrissey, who debuted on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

The former WWE RAW Superstar emerged as Wardlow's latest surprise opponent at the Wednesday night event. W. Morrissey's debut was also teased last week when MJF promised to bring someone even taller than Mr. Mayhem and used the IMPACT Wrestling star's WWE catchphrase.

Morrissey looked jacked as he walked down the entrance ramp, with viewers praising his physique and performance on social media. Matt Hardy was also in awe of the 35-year-old's work, apart from the fans. The WWE legend tweeted that the former Big Cass looked like a "million bucks" during the match.

Check out Matt Hardy's tweet below:

"W Morrissey does not look SAWFT. @TheCaZXL looks like a million bucks. #AEWDynamite."

Though Morrissey eventually fell short of winning after Wardlow took him down with a moonsault and a powerbomb, he had an impressive outing. Moreover, considering the reactions he received from the Baltimore crowd, it's safe to say they would be pleased to see him become a regular on AEW's programming.

William Morrissey wasn't the only debutant on this week's AEW Dynamite

While Morrissey's surprise debut expectedly got the fans buzzing on Twitter, Deonna Purrazzo's debut was also equally well-received, if not better. The Virtuoso defended her ROH Women's Championship against Interim Champion Mercedes Martinez in the main event of AEW Dynamite.

Though the bout was marred by time constraints, Purrazzo and Martinez still put forth a clash worthy of being in the main event spot. Both performers left their all in the ring. In the end, it was Martinez, albeit unexpectedly, who emerged victorious after she forced Purrazzo to tap out to the Dragon Sleeper.

