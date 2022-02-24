"WrestleMania return was a very, very big deal" - AEW star Matt Hardy recalls iconic WWE moment

AEW star Matt Hardy has enjoyed a legendary career in WWE. For the tag team specialist, his return alongside brother Jeff Hardy at WrestleMania 33 stands out as one of the favorite moments of his tenure.

The New Day introduced Hardy Boyz as the surprise fourth entrants in the RAW Tag Team Championship ladder match, making the proposed triple threat match into a Fatal four-way. The Hardy Boyz came out to a massive pop from the crowd and won the match.

Alex McCarthy @AlexM_talkSPORT I was there when the Hardy Boyz returned at WM33 and it’s a memory I’ll always cherish. Those there know the unreal atmosphere and energy that moment provided. I saw grown men crying, turning around and hugging strangers!



Speaking to Bleacher Report, Matt Hardy talked about the moment and the magic he felt he created with the 'Broken' gimmick.

"Obviously, the WrestleMania return was a very, very big deal. I thought it was great. Personally, I'm a big fan of Final Deletion, the whole magic we created with the Broken Universe... After we did Final Deletion, people started asking, 'When are you going to do another Final Deletion match?' It was so different and so odd and it worked. It went viral and it had a cult-like following. It was a lot of fun to think outside of the box and be creative and for it to get over as big as it did," Matt Hardy said.

AEW star Matt Hardy on a rematch with Edge and Christian

The co-owner of AHFO commented on a potential rematch of the TLC match that he and Jeff had against Edge and Christian and The Dudley Boyz. The AEW star stated that the stars never aligned for another match involving the legendary teams.

"The planets did not align as far as being in one place for there to be another TLC match. But I'm very happy for both Adam [Copeland] and Jay [Reso] that they're healthy and are able to wrestle again and to be able to go out on their own terms. It's very cool for both of those guys," Matt said.

Edge is back to being a full-time performer, as is Christian. The latter is in AEW while Edge is set for a blockbuster WrestleMania program, possibly against AJ Styles.

Jeff Hardy recently left WWE, and rumors of a potential Hardy Boyz reunion in AEW have been swirling ever since. Would you like to see the brothers reunited one more time? Let us know in the comments section below.

