"A fellow self-made superstar" - Former WWE star sends a heartfelt message to AEW star Matt Hardy

Matt Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder in WWE) recently took to Twitter to showcase his multiple title wins and had a friendly interaction with AEW star Matt Hardy.

Cardona is fast becoming one of the most aggressive title collectors in the wrestling industry. With six belts already under his possession, he defeated Richard Holliday to become the new ASW Heavyweight Champion at the promotion's 16th-anniversary event on 9 April, bringing his total to seven championships.

Bragging about how promoters should stop booking him against champions, Cardona shared a tweet showcasing his collection of belts.

"Dear wrestling promoters, Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping. Love, Matt Cardona."

This prompted Matt Hardy to share a throwback video, showing his eight simultaneous championship belts in 2014 and referring to himself as the 'OctoChamp.'

The AEW star's friendly gesture was well-received by Cardona, who quipped back, agreeing with the former's claim that it was hard being a 'Matt.'

"If anybody can relate to me, it’s you @MATTHARDYBRAND. A fellow self made superstar!!!"

Matt Cardona has stayed a free agent since his last release, unlike AEW star Matt Hardy

During his 15-year-long tenure with WWE, Cardona gained popularity as Zack Ryder. Since his release in April 2020, he has remained a free agent. This has worked out well for the star, as he currently holds seven championship belts across the independent circuit.

Thanks to his popularity as Zack Ryder, the star has retained a sizeable fanbase even while being a free agent. While there have been no reports of Matt Cardona joining any prominent promotion yet, fans are eager to see what is next from the promising superstar.

There is no doubt that if he decides to join AEW further down the line, the All Elite community will happily welcome him to the roster.

