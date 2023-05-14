AEW star Matt Hardy's account has been hacked; vulgar messages shared for Jeff and Reby Hardy

Popular AEW star Matt Hardy's Twitter account seems to have been hacked. The hacker has shared several offensive messages, some targeted Matt's wife Reby Hardy, and his brother Jeff Hardy.

The former WWE Superstar's account was suspected to be hacked following a series of tweets that were taking shots at his wife, AEW President Tony Khan, and also Vince McMahon.

Here is the list of tweets from Matt Hardy's hacked Twitter account

Reby Hardy confirmed the news that her husband's social media account was hacked.

"MATTS ACCOUNT WAS HACKED. DO NOT ENGAGE. F*****G LOSERS," Reby Hardy tweeted.

Check out the full uncensored tweet here.

Matt's last official tweet was from Friday night when he attended a concert hosted by the band Avenged Sevenfold.

"It was great to catch up with @drinkswjohnny last night at the @TheOfficialA7X concert. It was their first show back in 5 years & they absolutely crushed it," Matt Hardy tweeted.

A fan replied to one of the tweets mentioning that the former ECW World Champion could have possibly lost his phone at the concert.

Matt Hardy claimed that former head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis enjoyed firing him from WWE

While speaking on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, the former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion shared his experience working in the Stamford-based promotion.

Hardy revealed that he had a lot of issues with John Laurinaitis and claimed that he may have enjoyed firing the Broken Warrior back in 2005.

“John Laurinaitis and I, we had a lot of issues. I felt like whenever he called to release me in 2005, I felt like he was getting a little bit of enjoyment out of it because he’s like, ‘this guy clashed with me and he questioned my judgment," Hardy said.

The wrestling veteran also mentioned that Laurinaitis' job is indeed a tough one, as calling people to deliver the bad news could be very difficult.

Earlier tonight on AEW Rampage, Jeff Hardy mentioned that he wanted to become tag team champions with his brother one more time.

