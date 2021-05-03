AEW star Matt Hardy sends out a strong message to his critics

Matt Hardy has sent out a message to fans who believe the WWE legend should not be wrestling in 2021 as he's not on the level of other AEW stars.

In a recent Q&A session on his Twitter account, a fan asked Hardy how he balances playing a "heel" on-screen and being "Matt" in real life.

The AEW star responded by writing that many "vocal" fans often criticize him for eating away TV time, which should be ideally reserved for younger guys in the promotion.

Hardy argued that despite being financially stable, he still wants to make money to safeguard the future of his kids. The former WWE star ended the tweet by writing that if this makes him a "bad guy," then he accepts the tag.

"Nah, it’s not hard. Lots of the diehard, vocal #AEW fans believe I’m at @AEW to take spots/TV time away from young talent. I’m financial set, but still wanna make money so my kids are set. I’m older & don’t do 2021 AEW style, it bothers them. I accept my role as the bad guy." tweeted Hardy

It would be safe to say that Hardy has silenced his critics in recent months with his memorable performances against Hangman Page and Darby Allin.

Matt Hardy is currently leading "Hardy Family Office" in AEW

Matt Hardy has not wrestled since losing the Falls Count Anywhere match to TNT Champion Darby Allin last month.

However, he'll step into the ring this week on AEW Dark: Elevation, where he'll team up with his stablemate, The Blade, to take on Dark Order's Colt Cabana and Alan "5" Angels.

If I gotta get my hands dirty to help the #HFO eliminate the #DarkOrder, then so be it.



I’m also willing to pull double duty & guide #PrivateParty to another W against these 2 behemoths.



YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND HOW HARD IT IS TO BE MATT HARDY.#AEWDarkElevation pic.twitter.com/pCSLzw6CDC — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 2, 2021

Due to the stacked roster AEW currently has, other members of the Hardy Family Office have not been featured on Dynamite of late.

Nonetheless, they have impressed many with their performances and could soon find their way to AEW's flagship show.

What do you think about Matt Hardy's run in AEW? Sound off in the comments section.