"What a run we've had" - AEW star Matt Hardy shares incredibly heartfelt video about The Hardy Boyz's career

AEW star Matt Hardy recently shared a video on Twitter that chronicled The Hardy Boyz's legendary careers in the wrestling business.

There's no arguing that The Hardys are one of the most influential tag teams of the century, revolutionizing the industry with their fast-paced and risky wrestling style. In the process, Matt and Jeff have also won multiple titles in several promotions, including WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and ROH.

Taking to Twitter, Matt Hardy shared an almost six-minute-long video, which featured the highlights of his and Jeff's most significant milestones as a tag team over their decades-spanning careers.

The video included a heartfelt recap of their formative years on the indie scene, first WWE run, stints in IMPACT Wrestling and ROH, iconic return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, and much more.

Take a look at Matt's tweet below:

"What a run we’ve had."

The Hardy Boyz are still going strong in the business, reuniting in AEW last month after Jeff Hardy joined the promotion.

Matt Hardy recently teased a dream match with The Young Bucks in AEW

Since joining forces in AEW, Matt and Jeff Hardy have run through teams like Private Party and The Butcher and The Blade. Fans are looking forward to plenty more from the legendary duo in the company, including dream matches with FTR, reDRagon, Jurassic Express, and most importantly, The Young Bucks.

Matt himself recently dropped a big tease about a clash with Nick and Matt Jackson, writing that he and Jeff joined the promotion to have a match against the former AEW Tag Team Champs.

While the two teams haven't crossed paths on TV yet, it could be only a matter of time before Tony Khan books this much-awaited clash.

What's your favorite moment in The Hardy Boyz's career? Do you see them going to war against The Young Bucks sometime later in the year? Sound off in the comments section below.

