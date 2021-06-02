"You were too big of a coward" - Top AEW star takes a dig at Christian Cage

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, AEW star Matt Hardy addressed his old rival Christian Cage for backstabbing him this past Sunday.

Both Christian Cage and Matt Hardy participated in the Casino Battle Royale at AEW Double or Nothing. In fact, both these were part of the final three before Christian Cage eliminated Matt Hardy. The Battle Royale was ultimately won by Jungle Boy.

On this week's edition of Being The Elite, Matt Hardy revealed that Christian agreed to a pact that they will first get rid of Jungle Boy. He added that Captain Charisma betrayed that trust and proved to be a coward in the end.

"Christian Cage, ever since I met you on day one, you've always been a piece of sh*t. And you really revealed yourself tonight. I mean, you sumb*tch, we made a pact. We're going to get rid of Jungle Boy and we're going to settle it like two icons in the ring. But you know what Christian Cage? You were too big of a coward to face Big Money Matt," said Matt Hardy.

Matt Hardy further stated that The Hardy Boyz was the only reason Christian Cage and Edge reached the top.

"If it wasn't for myself and my brother, you and your sh*tty partner would have never gotten over," Hardy added. "You owe your career to me and my brother. But you betrayed my trust and now you're going to pay for this."

AEW star Christian Cage could face Matt Hardy somewhere down the line

You’ll pay for betraying Big Money Matt, @Christian4Peeps.



You & your partner have ALWAYS been pieces of shit! #AEWDoN https://t.co/21LyRm3dUu — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) May 31, 2021

Given Matt Hardy's recent claims, it looks like we're heading towards a potential clash between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage. It will be deja vu for fans, which will certainly be excited to see these former WWE Superstars renew their rivalry in AEW.

This could be the perfect feud for Christian Cage, who recently came up short in Casino Battle Royale. The feud will keep him busy for at least a month before AEW can have him go after Kenny Omega, possibly at All Out, which takes place on September 5th.

Are you excited about the possible rivalry between Matt Hardy and Christian Cage on AEW? Sound off in the comment section below.

