"Sick of seeing you" - AEW star wants Christian Cage to retire  

AEW star Matt Hardy doesn't want to see Christian Cage wrestle anymore and has asked him to hang up his wrestling boots.

Hardy and Christian are currently in the midst of a feud in AEW, the seeds of which were laid during the Casino Battle Royal at Double or Nothing.

At the pay-per-view, Christian teased an alliance with Hardy but eventually betrayed the latter by throwing him over the top rope.

Since then, Hardy has set his sights on avenging Captain Charisma's treachery. The Chief of the Hardy Family Office recently took to Twitter to send out a message to his rival.

Hardy blamed Christian for breaking his promise and also that he has always been jealous of him. The AEW star further wrote that he's sick of seeing Christian, and that it's about time he calls it quits as an in-ring talent.

"At #AEWDoN, you shook my hand & made me a promise, @Christian4Peeps. You broke that promise because you've always been jealous of me. There's nothing I hate more than a dishonest POS cheat. I'm sick of seeing you. It's time for your career to finish," tweeted Matt Hardy

At #AEWDoN, you shook my hand & made me a promise, @Christian4Peeps. You broke that promise because you’ve always been jealous of me. There’s nothing I hate more than a dishonest POS cheat. I’m sick of seeing you. It’s time for your career to finish. pic.twitter.com/00VLF6q4Z3 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 8, 2021

Though not many fans have been receptive to this feud between the two WWE veterans, Hardy and Christian are sure to put up a good fight whenever a match between them takes place.

Christian Cage will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

On this week's AEW Dynamite, Christian will be in action against Angelico, whom Matt Hardy has paid a bounty to take down his opponent. Hardy will also be present at ringside, trying to play tricks that could cost Christian the match.

Matt Hardy offered Big Money to @AngelicoAAA to eliminate Christian Cage, and #AEW GM @TonyKhan has just booked the match, for the first time ever, it will be Angelico (with @MATTHARDYBRAND in his corner) vs. @Christian4Peeps THIS FRIDAY NIGHT on #AEWDynamite 10/9c on @TNTdrama! https://t.co/RVt8hJmRcp pic.twitter.com/ZS6Is7Y8M7 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2021

A win for Christian here would give him the upper hand in the feud, as even last week on AEW Dynamite, he and Jungle Boy came up victorious against Hardy Family Office's Private Party.

