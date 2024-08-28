AEW star medically cleared to compete once again; teases return

A top AEW star recently hinted at making a return to the ring after an extended period, as they were now finally cleared for in-ring action. The star in question would be Tay Melo.

Melo has not been seen competing for the promotion since January 2023, when she took maternity leave due to her pregnancy. She was last seen teaming up with Anna Jay when they were both members of the Jericho Appreciation Society. The faction has since disbanded, and the Brazilian star even made a brief appearance despite being pregnant to say she was leaving the group.

During the recent episode of her husband Sammy Guevara's vlog, the couple and their daughter Luna were shown at Wembley Stadium seemingly days before All In 2024. Guevara asked Tay Melo about the recent rumors that she was close to a return to AEW. She mentioned that they'd have to talk to Tony Khan about her All Elite appearance, but she was now medically cleared as far as she was concerned.

Trending

"You gotta call Tony Khan and ask him; I don't know about that. I'm cleared now. I'll tell you that I'm cleared... Mama's cleared now, just got cleared, so."

Expand Tweet

A link to their full vlog can be found here.

The AEW star has also posted several hints regarding her return

Amid reports saying she was nearing a return to the company, Tay Melo has dropped some hints.

On X/Twitter, she posted a GIF of her in full gear, seemingly ready for a fight. She has not seen in-ring action in over a year and may be prepared for it now.

Expand Tweet

With her husband being one-half of the current ROH Tag Team Champions, it remains to be seen whether she'll make her return over there or re-introduce herself to the AEW Women's Division. Her former tag team partner, Anna Jay, is in Japan for STARDOM's 5-Star Grand Prix Tournament.

Please give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback