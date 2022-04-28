"I've waited FAR TOO LONG" - Mercedes Martinez sends a message to former WWE star ahead of her AEW debut next week

Mercedes Martinez recently commented ahead of her match against ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo on next week's AEW Dynamite.

The match will mark Purrazzo's first All Elite Wrestling appearance. Though she was speculated to debut for the promotion when IMPACT Wrestling had a strong working relationship with AEW in 2021, nothing materialized. Considering The Virtuosa is the ROH Women's Champion, and Tony Khan now owns ROH, her AEW debut coming to fruition was only a matter of time.

On this week's Dynamite, the announcers confirmed that Deonna would appear and compete in the following week's episode against Mercedes Martinez. The former NXT star is the interim ROH Women's Champion, which she won at ROH: Supercard of Honor earlier this month.

Taking to Twitter, Martinez promoted the upcoming title unification match, writing that she had been waiting for a long time for it to happen. She confessed that though it won't be easy, she looked forward to proving her worth.

"I've waited FAR TOO LONG for a ROH WOMEN'S TITLE! This won't be easy to but im looking forward to PROVE my worth! THE STAKES ARE HIGHER than most realize. CHAMPION vs CHAMPION. #OGBADASS #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #BRASSCITYOG" tweeted Martinez

You can check out this week's AEW Dynamite results here.

Another IMPACT Wrestling star could make his AEW debut next week

While Deonna Purrazzo's debut on next week's Dynamite is confirmed, a fellow IMPACT Wrestling star is also most likely to show up at the event. In a backstage segment on the Wednesday night show, MJF picked up the phone and convinced an unnamed talent to face Wardlow next week for a hefty pay.

Though The Salt of the Earth didn't directly name the performer, it's likely to be Big Cass as MJF used the IMPACT Wrestling star's WWE catchphrase, "You can't teach that," to close out the segment.

Going by just how much the company has in store for Dynamite, next week's episode could help the promotion pop a significant rating number.

Are you excited about Mercedes Martinez's upcoming match with Deonna Purrazzo? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Corey Graves join a supernatural faction? A former WWE writer thinks so. Details here.

Edited by Arpit Shrivastava