"It wasn't like there was a title" - AEW star Mercedes Martinez on her journey with ROH coming full circle

AEW star Mercedes Martinez recently spoke about her time in Ring of Honor and the ROH Interim Women’s Championship.

On her last appearance, Martinez faced off against Willow Nightingale at the ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1st this year. She was able to take down Nightingale after a tough contest, gaining the ROH Interim Women’s title.

Speaking on AEW Unrestricted, the champion talked about how women's wrestling didn't even have a title before in ROH. Female wrestlers were performing simply to be a part of a big company, which caused her to leave the promotion after a while.

"Eventually, we parted ways, I did my own thing, and Ring of Honor kept growing, but still there wasn’t this women’s division. So for it to come back around in the last year and a half and really take its own and really do it’s women’s division, for me to be a champion, and even if it’s an interim title, because I look at it as, an interim title is kind of like a chance to show your worth," Mercedes Martinez said. (3:06 to 3:37)

The reigning ROH Interim Women’s Champion seems happy with how things are progressing in her career. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how much she is able to accomplish in the future.

Mercedes Martinez will face Deonna Purrazzo on AEW Dynamite next week

Current ROH Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo will be defending her title against Interim Champion Mercedes Martinez next week on Dynamite.

Martinez earned her world title shot at the ROH Supercard of Honor event earlier this month. As such, her next target is unifying the two titles and dethroning Purrazzo in the latter's debut AEW match.

While the IMPACT star has plenty of experience in the ring, Martinez is also an equally formidable wrestler. Fans will have to stay tuned to see if the match will crown a new ROH Women's World Champion.

Who do you think will walk out of AEW Dynamite as champion next week? Sound off in the comments below!

LIVE POLL Q. Who will come out on top? Mercedes Martinez Deonna Purrazzo 0 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell