Deonna Purrazzo to make her much-anticipated AEW debut next week

Current Ring of Honor Women's Champion Deonna Purrazzo will debut next week on Dynamite against ROH Interim Women's Champion and AEW star Mercedes Martinez.

Purrazzo won the ROH Women's Title and the AAA Reina de Reinas Title against Rok-C (now known as Roxanne Perez in WWE) on the January 10 edition of IMPACT. The Virtuosa lost the latter title to Taya Valkyrie at IMPACT Rebellion after a 252-day reign.

Meanwhile, Martinez faced Willow Nightingale for the Interim ROH Women's World title at Supercard of Honor on April 1, 2022. The former WWE star defeated her opponent for the right to face the lineal champion Purrazzo.

Earlier on Dynamite, it was officially announced that Purrazzo would fight her first AEW match against Martinez. It will be a champion vs. champion bout for the ROH Women's World Title unification.

Deonna Purrazzo wants to face Britt Baker

Speaking to Jose G. of Sportskeeda Wrestling in January, Deonna Purrazzo was asked to choose between Charlotte Flair and Britt Baker as her dream opponent.

The Virtuosa chose The Doctor as they are best friends and have shared a lot of history since their early days in pro wrestling.

"Britt Baker. She's my best friend. How can I say no? Honestly, I think Charlotte is absolutely incredible and that would be a dream come true as well... Britt and I have so much history. We have traveled together, flown together, we have shared hotel room beds together. She is my absolute best friend so it would be really, really cool to share the ring with her," Purrazzo said.

It can be noted that Purrazzo previously defeated Baker in a singles match at the ROH Survival of the Fittest on November 17, 2017. It remains to be seen if the 'dream match' between Purrazzo and Baker becomes a reality after next week's champion vs. champion bout.

