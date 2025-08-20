AEW Star Mercedes Mone Booked for Huge Title vs. Title Match Outside Company

AEW star Mercedes Mone has a massive week lined up for her leading up to Forbidden Door 2025. Ever since leaving WWE, the former Sasha Banks has been wrestling for multiple independent wrestling promotions, winning titles in many of them.Mone is now set to defend one of her titles in London ahead of Forbidden Door. The CEO was first announced for a six-woman tag team match at Revolution Pro's 13th Anniversary Show Night Two. Now, she has been booked in a title vs. title bout for Night One.Undisputed British Women's Champion Mone is scheduled to face off against Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion Emersyn Jane. The match has been confirmed for Friday night, August 22. The CEO may head into Forbidden Door as 'Nine belts Mone.'You can view RevPro's announcement below.After pulling off double duty at Revolution Pro Wrestling's 13th Anniversary Show, The CEO will head straight into her TBS Championship defense at Forbidden Door on Sunday.Mercedes Mone to Defend AEW TBS Championship in a Four-Way Match at Forbidden DoorAEW star Mercedes Mone is staring down a historic run with the TBS Championship. She is inching closer to surpassing Jade Cargill's record of 508 days as TBS Champion.To remain champion, Mone will have to overcome three challengers at once at Forbidden Door 2025. The CEO will defend her gold against one representative each from AEW, CMLL, and Stardom in a huge four-way match in London.All Elite Wrestling @AEWLINK#ForbiddenDoor LIVE on PPV, 1pm ET/10am PT Sunday, 8/24! TBS Championship 4-Way Match @MercedesVarnado vs @HailWindsor vs CMLL's Persephone vs Stardom representative Persephone will represent CMLL in the TBS Title 4-Way match at Forbidden Door LIVE in London, THIS SUNDAY!Alex Windsor and Persephone are set to represent All Elite Wrestling and CMLL, respectively, in the championship bout. The representative from Stardom has yet to be revealed. With only days left for the match, fans may get to see a surprise challenger at the event itself.Who will represent Stradom in the four-way TBS Title match? Hit the discuss button and drop your predictions.