Huge Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Match Before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 Announced

AEW star Mercedes Mone has a huge week lined up for her with several high-profile matches to navigate. The promotion is scheduled to host its annual Forbidden Door event this Sunday. The pay-per-view is scheduled to take place at the highly sought-after O2 Arena in London, England.With the show set to take place in London, Mone has now also been booked for another event for the same weekend. Apart from NJPW, AEW has a working relationship with many other wrestling promotions, with one of them being England's Revolution Pro Wrestling.Mone, the current Undisputed British Women's Champion of the promotion, is now scheduled for a huge match this Saturday. The promotion is hosting its 13th anniversary show this weekend, and The CEO is set to team up with Kanji and Dani Luna to face off against the Cut Throat Collective.AEW's Mercedes Mone set for huge title defense at Forbidden Door 2025Eight belts Mone is on an incredible 'belt collector' run, and she is set to defend one of them at Forbidden Door this Sunday. The 33-year-old is the current TBS Champion and has held the title for over a year now. She's staring at a record-breaking run with the championship, but needs to overcome a huge four-way match this weekend.Mone is scheduled to defend her title against one competitor each from AEW, CMLL, and Stardom. Cut Throat Collective member Alex Windsor is the AEW representative, while Persephone will represent CMLL. A representative from Stardom hasn't yet been announced, though, leaving everyone intrigued over who the final opponent will be.Before getting to either of these matches, though, Mercedes Mone will be facing Alex Windsor and Toni Storm on this week's episode of Dynamite as well. The CEO is set to team up with ROH Women's World Champion Athena to take on Windsor and The Timeless One.