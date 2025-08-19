Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Sends a Huge Message Ahead of AEW TBS Title Match at Forbidden Door

By Faiz Ahmed
Published Aug 19, 2025 15:10 GMT
Mercedes Mone hold eight titles currently. (Image via her X/@MercedesVarnado)
Mercedes Mone currently hold eight titles (Image via X/@MercedesVarnado)

AEW star Mercedes Mone has a huge title defense coming up at this weekend's Forbidden Door. The TBS Champion is on course for a record-breaking championship reign, but has to go through a massive four-way match first.

Ad

The former Sasha Banks is set to face one challenger each from AEW and its partner promotions, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Two out of three challengers have already been announced, with Alex Windsor representing AEW and Persephone representing CMLL.

The challenger from Stardom has yet to be announced, increasing anticipation among fans. It seems like they aren't the only ones interested in finding out the performer's identity. Mercedes Mone recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to Stardom ahead of her title defense.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"📞@we_are_stardom hello?!"
Ad

There's still one episode of AEW Dynamite left before Forbidden Door. Fans could see Stardom's representative be announced this Wednesday night on Dynamite. Otherwise, the company could choose to keep it a surprise until the event.

Mercedes Mone to face longtime rival in tag team match on final AEW Dynamite before Forbidden Door

The former Sasha Banks is set to face her longtime rival, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, on the final episode of AEW Dynamite before this weekend's show. Mone and Storm had a lengthy feud before their title match at All In: Texas last month, where Storm emerged victorious.

Ad

Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against ROH Women's World Champion Athena at Forbidden Door. On last week's episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone, Athena, Toni Storm, and Mone's challenger, Alex Windsor, all got into a brawl following a six-woman tag team match.

The scuffle led to a tag team contest being scheduled for the go-home episode of Dynamite before Forbidden Door. The CEO is now scheduled to team up with Athena to take on the duo of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Alex Windsor.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications