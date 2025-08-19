Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Sends a Huge Message Ahead of AEW TBS Title Match at Forbidden Door

AEW star Mercedes Mone has a huge title defense coming up at this weekend's Forbidden Door. The TBS Champion is on course for a record-breaking championship reign, but has to go through a massive four-way match first.The former Sasha Banks is set to face one challenger each from AEW and its partner promotions, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Two out of three challengers have already been announced, with Alex Windsor representing AEW and Persephone representing CMLL.The challenger from Stardom has yet to be announced, increasing anticipation among fans. It seems like they aren't the only ones interested in finding out the performer's identity. Mercedes Mone recently took to X/Twitter to send a message to Stardom ahead of her title defense.&quot;📞@we_are_stardom hello?!&quot;Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnadoLINK📞 @we_are_stardom hello?!There's still one episode of AEW Dynamite left before Forbidden Door. Fans could see Stardom's representative be announced this Wednesday night on Dynamite. Otherwise, the company could choose to keep it a surprise until the event.Mercedes Mone to face longtime rival in tag team match on final AEW Dynamite before Forbidden DoorThe former Sasha Banks is set to face her longtime rival, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, on the final episode of AEW Dynamite before this weekend's show. Mone and Storm had a lengthy feud before their title match at All In: Texas last month, where Storm emerged victorious.Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Championship against ROH Women's World Champion Athena at Forbidden Door. On last week's episode of Dynamite, Mercedes Mone, Athena, Toni Storm, and Mone's challenger, Alex Windsor, all got into a brawl following a six-woman tag team match.The scuffle led to a tag team contest being scheduled for the go-home episode of Dynamite before Forbidden Door. The CEO is now scheduled to team up with Athena to take on the duo of 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Alex Windsor.