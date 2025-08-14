Mercedes Mone set to join forces with former WWE champion

A major tag match involving Mercedes Mone is set for AEW Dynamite next week. The CEO will team up with a former WWE champion for the contest.Last night on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone was in action in a marquee six-woman tag match where she teamed with Skye Blue and Thekla to take on Alex Windsor, Queen Aminata, and Willow Nightingale. Meanwhile, Toni Storm and her Forbidden Door challenger, former WWE NXT Women's Champion Athena, were watching the action from the balcony.After the match, Windsor, Mone, Storm, and Athena ended up brawling in the ring. When the dust settled, The Timeless One grabbed the microphone and issued a challenge to Mone and Athena for next week's Dynamite in Glasgow. The bout was confirmed by AEW shortly after.Mercedes Mone asks talents who don't love wrestling to leave AEWOn a recent edition of the Marking Out podcast, host MVP and The CEO weighed in on the psyche of AEW talents. The Hurt Syndicate member gave his opinion on the stars who want to prove themselves.“At AEW, you have a lot of people that feel they have a lot to prove, and you can feel that, and I respect that. I might not necessarily agree with how some of the younger talent want to go about expressing that, but I appreciate their desire to express it. And if you don’t have that, you shouldn’t be here. Would you agree with that?” MVP said.Mone spoke about the stars who don't love their job and asked them to leave the Tony Khan-led promotion.“If you don’t love it, if you don’t want to even try or grow or be the best, get the f*** out. Can I say that? Get out. Get the f*** out. Get the f*** out, because there’s so much talent that want the opportunity in that spot. So, give it to them.” [H/T: Ringside News]Mercedes Mone has found a niche for herself since joining All Elite Wrestling. She speaks very passionately when discussing certain aspects of the company.