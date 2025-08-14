Mercedes Mone’s second opponent at AEW Forbidden Door revealed

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 14, 2025 09:15 GMT
Mercedes Mone Forbidden Door
Mercedes Mone (Image source: Mercedes Mone on X)

Following the revelation of the first challenger last week, the second challenger for Mercedes Mone's TBS Title match has been announced. Mone is slated for a Four-Way Title match at AEW Forbidden Door.

After she failed to capture the AEW Women's World title from Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone made her TV return last week on Dynamite after a few weeks of absence. It was already announced that The CEO will defend her TBS Championship in a Four-Way match at the upcoming event.

Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Alex Windsor earned her opportunity to challenge for the TBS Title representing AEW. Furthermore, two challengers from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively, were yet to be announced for Mercedes at Forbidden Door.

Mercedes Mone on the difference between the AEW and WWE locker rooms

Mercedes Mone spent a decade of her career in WWE before leaving in 2022. She made her AEW debut last year and is already one of the top stars in the company.

Speaking on the Marking Out podcast recently, Mercedes explained the difference between the AEW and WWE locker rooms.

“For me, it’s night and day. When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. [...] It feels so different. I don't want to say like, ‘Oh, WWE was bad’ or people are like, egos, but it just feels like we're all trying to fight for something," Mone said.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO manages to retain her TBS Title at Forbidden Door 2025.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
