Mercedes Mone’s second opponent at AEW Forbidden Door revealed

Following the revelation of the first challenger last week, the second challenger for Mercedes Mone's TBS Title match has been announced. Mone is slated for a Four-Way Title match at AEW Forbidden Door.After she failed to capture the AEW Women's World title from Toni Storm at All In: Texas, Mercedes Mone made her TV return last week on Dynamite after a few weeks of absence. It was already announced that The CEO will defend her TBS Championship in a Four-Way match at the upcoming event.Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Alex Windsor earned her opportunity to challenge for the TBS Title representing AEW. Furthermore, two challengers from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively, were yet to be announced for Mercedes at Forbidden Door.Meanwhile, Persephone has been revealed as the second challenger, who will be representing CMLL in the TBS Title Four-Way Match. The announcement was made after this week's Dynamite. Nonetheless, the STARDOM representative for the Four-Way encounter at Forbidden Door has yet to be announced.Mercedes Mone on the difference between the AEW and WWE locker roomsMercedes Mone spent a decade of her career in WWE before leaving in 2022. She made her AEW debut last year and is already one of the top stars in the company.Speaking on the Marking Out podcast recently, Mercedes explained the difference between the AEW and WWE locker rooms.“For me, it’s night and day. When I am around the girls, it just feels like such a community of wanting to make this place grow. There's a hunger because I feel like we still feel so underground, and we want to make it, like, up here. So all these women have so much drive and passion, and I can feel it. [...] It feels so different. I don't want to say like, ‘Oh, WWE was bad’ or people are like, egos, but it just feels like we're all trying to fight for something,&quot; Mone said.It will be interesting to see if The CEO manages to retain her TBS Title at Forbidden Door 2025.