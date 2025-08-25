AEW star Mercedes Mone breaks silence after massive scare at Forbidden Door 2025

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 25, 2025 08:26 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone after Forbidden Door (Source: AEW on X)

The AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone issued a statement after surviving a massive threat at Forbidden Door 2025. The CEO defended her TBS Title in a multi-person match on the show.

At the Forbidden Door 2025 pay-per-view, Mercedes Mone defended her title in a four-way match. The CEO was challenged by Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM, respectively. Mone was in danger of losing her title without even getting pinned, but she managed to survive and retain her title.

Following her win, Mercedes also ran away from a massive scare as her challengers weren't going to let her go away with the title easily. During an exclusive backstage promo after the show, Mone was worried that Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla were still chasing her.

The interviewer asked Mone about her last multi-person match, where she lost her NJPW Strong Women's title recently. The CEO was furious and urged the interviewer not to talk about her past, but rather to talk about her holding nine title belts from across the promotions:

"What the hell are you talking about? What kind of question is that? Why would you ask me that? I don't talk about my past, ok, I talk about my now and what I did tonight. I told you I'm the greatest TBS Champion of all time and I proved it at Forbidden Door. How about this question, how about 'How does it feel winning your ninth championship, baby? How does it feel being nine-belts Mone?' That's a better question," Mercedes said.
Mercedes Mone was worried about her other titles

During her entrance at Forbidden Door 2025, Mercedes Mone was holding her TBS Championship while eight Royal guards walked behind her, carrying her eight other title belts.

During the aforementioned backstage interview, Mone was carrying only the TBS Title, and hence the interviewer asked where her other belts were. The CEO revealed that the guards still had those belts in panic.

Mercedes then ran towards the guards to get her eight other titles back. Fans will have to wait and see what the end goal is for her belt-collector gimmick.

Please H/T 'Sportskeeda Wrestling' and credit AEW on X in case you take quotes from the first half.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
