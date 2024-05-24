AEW star Mercedes Mone calls herself the "greatest women's wrestler of all time"

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently made a bold claim and called herself the greatest women's wrestler of all time. The CEO is a former multiple-time WWE Women's Champion.

Mercedes Mone reinvented herself after leaving the WWE in 2022. The Boss made her way to Japan and became the IWGP Women's Champion. She recently signed a contract with AEW and made her debut at the Big Business Dynamite in her hometown of Boston. Mone is set to challenge Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing.

Speaking on The Ringer podcast, Mercedes Mone claimed to show a side fans had never seen before at Double or Nothing.

“They know who Sasha Banks is, but the CEO, Mercedes Moné, is something they’ve never seen before, and I’m ready to show them. I’m the greatest women’s wrestler of all time, 100 percent!'' she said.

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on Mercedes Mone's table bump on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has had nothing but positive words to say about The CEO ever since she inked a deal with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Last week on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale made their match for the TBS Title official for the Double or Nothing PPV.

During the contract signing, Mercedes smacked Willow in the face, which led to the TBS Champion taking out Mone with a powerbomb through the table. Speaking on the Busted Open Podcast, Bully Ray praised Mercedes Mone for selling the table spot.

"A great segment. Zero nitpicking. Both women [get] double thumbs up; great table bump; great powerbomb; great selling by [Moné]. Mercedes [Mone] didn't move a muscle. The position that she landed in is the position she stayed in, and I love that. It's not easy to get powerbombed in a mini-skirt and just stay there. She did. Bravo!" Bully Ray said. [H/T: WrestlingInc]

The CEO's match at Double or Nothing also happens to be her in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling. It will be interesting to see if she manages to capture the TBS Championship.