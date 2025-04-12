Since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been a force to be reckoned with, claiming several major victories, including the TBS Title. However, recent events have made her future uncertain regarding her next challenge in the ring.

At the NJPW Windy City Riot 2025 event, Mina Shirakawa battled AZM in a singles match. The bout was set to determine Mercedes Mone's challenger for the Strong Women's Title at the NJPW Resurgence event. Along with holding the TBS Title, Mone is also the Strong Women's Champion in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and the Revolution Pro Wrestling Undisputed British Women's Champion.

However, the match ended without a clear winner. Both Mina Shirakawa and AZM fought to a count-out draw at the event. This means that the CEO is currently without an opponent for her match at NJPW Resurgence, making her near future uncertain.

The former Sasha Banks would have been hoping to know who her next challenger would be but that was not the case. Banks currently holds several titles and clarity about her future matches would certainly be beneficial for the star but it doesn't seem she will be getting any, anytime soon. Mone's uncertain future, means that she could be forced to miss AEW programming as well, as she may need to travel to Japan to sort the issue.

It may certainly be uncertain what the future holds for the star.

Mercedes Mone suffered her first defeat in AEW recently

The CEO remained undefeated since joining AEW until the latest edition of Collision, where she was handed her first loss. The former WWE Women's Champion teamed up with Harley Cameron to battle the team of Julia Hart and Athena.

This became her first loss in AEW as Harley Cameron was pinned. Following that, Mone broke her silence and had some strong words to deliver. This was right before AEW's latest pay-per-view, Dynasty, which took place last week.

"HELL naw, definitely NOT the preview you're going to see tomorrow at #AEWDynasty Thanks a lot, loser @harleycameron_ 🤬😤," she wrote.

At the Dynasty pay-per-view, Mone defeated Julia Hart in an Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament match. This led to her progressing ahead in the competition, with the winner receiving an AEW Women's World Title match at the company's biggest event of the year, All In.

With Mercedes Mone looking to add more gold, it remains to be seen if she will be able to win the Owen Cup and get her title shot at All In.

