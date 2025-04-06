Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) breaks silence following her first defeat in AEW

Current TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has opened up about suffering her first defeat in AEW. The CEO lost a match on the most recent episode of Collision.

Mercedes Mone teamed up with Harley Cameron to take on ROH Women's World Champion Athena and Julia Hart in the main event of Collision. The CEO surprisingly lost the match as her teammate, Cameron, was pinned.

Mone is set to take on Julia Hart in the first round of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup at Dynasty 2025. The former Sasha Banks had promised a preview for Hart ahead of their match at Dynasty, but she suffered her first loss in the company.

On X (formerly Twitter), Mone reacted to her post where she promised a preview for Hart before their showdown on Sunday. Mone blamed Harley Cameron for their defeat on Collision.

"HELL naw, definitely NOT the preview you're going to see tomorrow at #AEWDynasty Thanks a lot, loser @harleycameron_ 🤬😤," she wrote.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes Mone manages to advance in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament with a win at Dynasty.

What are your thoughts on Mone's All Elite Wrestling run thus far? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

