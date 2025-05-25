AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) makes a big claim ahead of Double or Nothing

TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks), made a bold claim just ahead of the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view. The CEO is slated for a match with major implications this Sunday.

Mercedes Mone made a huge claim ahead of her big match against Jamie Hayter in the finals of the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. The winner of the tournament would go on to challenge AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In Texas 2025.

Ahead of Double or Nothing 2025, The CEO vowed to win the Owen Hart Cup and made a big claim that once she competes at All In, her legacy will never be undone. Mone made the aforementioned claim in a vignette shared by AEW's official X/Twitter handle:

"I came here. Then I got the TBS Championship, then I got the New Japan Strong Women's Championship. I went all the way to the Tokyo Dome and got the RevPro Women's Championship. The only thing I haven't done yet is hold all the Gold. After I defeat Jamie Hayter at Double or Nothing, and then I go on to All In in Texas, my legacy will never be undone. I deserve to be the AEW Women's World Champion, I'm The CEO. So Jamie, who are you?" [0:58-1:40]

In the same vignette, Jamie Hayter also reflected on the ups and downs of her AEW career and vowed to defeat Mercedes at Double or Nothing 2025.

Mercedes Mone is excited to wrestle the AEW Women's World Champion

Mone has never faced the current AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, in a one-on-one match. However, if Mercedes wins the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and Storm manages to retain her Women's World Title, the two could finally clash at All In 2025.

In an interview with Undisputed, The CEO recalled the only time she shared the ring with Storm in a three-way match and said she has been waiting to wrestle The Timeless One.

"I’ve never got to wrestle Toni Storm before, except for a little three-way. Wrestling Toni Storm, that’s a match I’ve been waiting to wrestle for a very, very long time,” Mone said.

Moreover, Toni Storm is set to defend her AEW Women's World Title against Mina Shirakawa at Double or Nothing. Storm could potentially take the title at All In 2025 if she retains.

Please credit AEW on X and give H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

