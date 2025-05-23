Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) makes a bold statement ahead of historical match at AEW Double or Nothing

AEW fans are in for a massive showdown at Double or Nothing, as one of the company’s biggest stars, Mercedes Moné, prepares for what could be the most important match of her AEW journey so far. However, ahead of that match, The CEO made a bold declaration about the Owen Hart Cup.
In an interview with Undisputed, Mercedes Moné spoke to Justin Barrasso and mentioned the tournament, her opponent in the final, Hayter, and AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm.
“I’ve never wrestled Jamie, I’m so excited. First Athena, now Jamie–the Owen Cup is going to be one of the best tournaments in the world, and I’ve never got to wrestle Toni Storm before, except for a little three-way. Wrestling Toni Storm, that’s a match I’ve been waiting to wrestle for a very, very long time,” said Moné. [H/T: Fightful]
The Owen Hart Cup final has become one of All Elite Wrestling’s top showcases for women’s wrestling and has given the Jacksonville-based promotion many highlights. Now, with the stakes higher than ever, fans are bracing for an instant classic between The CEO and Jamie Hayter.
Mercedes Moné was left lying on the mat after AEW Dynamite
Things took a turn for the worse for Mercedes Moné just days before her high-stakes clash at AEW Double or Nothing.
During a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette on the go-home episode of Dynamite, tensions with Jamie Hayter boiled over and things got physical. Moné struck first, but Hayter responded with a thunderous clothesline, leaving The CEO floored.
With the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Final looming and a shot at Toni Storm’s title on the line, this physical exchange could foreshadow trouble for Moné. Will this shift momentum in Hayter’s favor ahead of Double or Nothing? The wrestling world will find out on Sunday.
