AEW star Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) reacts to being referenced in top promotion

After her AEW in-ring debut at Double or Nothing, Mercedes Moné's (FKA Sasha Banks) popularity has continued to soar after she captured a singles title in her first pay-per-view appearance.

She has also become viral for something else, and this was for the dance she does during her entrance. Recently, Shota Umino of NJPW became one of the stars to reference this during his entrance at a recent edition of the promotion's Best of the Super Juniors event.

Mercedes Moné took to Twitter to react to her dance going viral and once again being a talking point in Japan. Umino recently made his return to AEW earlier this week on Dynamite as part of the Casino Gauntlet match, and it seems he also left learning something new.

Banks stated to say that her dance had gone global.

"The #MonéDance going global," Moné tweeted.

Who started making Mercedes Moné's dance a trend?

It seems that Mercedes Mone's dance has become a trend as of last week. The star has been doing the dance or similar versions of it since her days in WWE.

During the Double or Nothing media scrum over the past weekend, Will Ospreay was seen doing the dance as he headed into the press conference, and he even mentioned how it was a fun dance.

For the majority of the week, the Aerial Assassin has been seen doing the iconic CEO dance and was even seen doing it with Mercedes Moné herself.

Some clips of Ospreay meeting up with former fellow NJPW star Shota Umino surfaced, and it seemed that he was the one who started teaching him the dance.

Another video of Ospreay dancing in a car with one of his closest friends Kyle Fletcher also surfaced. It seems that he has been enjoying the dance too much and has been bringing in everyone he sees to do it.

It remains to be seen which other stars will also join in on the trend and start doing Mercedes Mone's dance.

