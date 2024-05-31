Mercedes Mone's dance is going viral as a rising star copies it outside AEW

Mercedes Mone won the AEW TBS Championship at the Double or Nothing 2024 PPV. The CEO defeated Willow Nightingale in her maiden outing in Tony Khan's promotion. The former Sasha Banks has been naturally over with the wrestling audience since her stint with WWE, and now, male wrestlers have started to imitate her in-ring act.

Recently, Shota Umino, who has had some intense matches in AEW and IWGP, was spotted performing Mercedes Mone's dance moves during his entrance during a show in Japan. Will Ospreay was spotted teaching Umino the move earlier. The British wrestler performed the same dance moves at the Double or Nothing post-show media scrum.

"Shota Umino is doing the Mercedes Mone dance in Japan now," a fan posted.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Monde retained her newly won AEW TBS Championship against Skye Blue on the recent episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite. During the recent episode, Skye revealed herself to be the one who attacked The CEO during a backstage segment a few weeks ago. Blue also attacked Mone from behind after the revelation. Later that night, Mercedes Mone defeated Skye Blue to retain her title.

Following her victory, NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer confronted the former Sasha Banks to tease a future showdown.

Mercedes Mone celebrates her TBS Championship win backstage with Orange Cassidy

The CEO celebrated her title victory with fellow wrestler Orange Cassidy backstage at the Double or Nothing PPV.

Later, Mercedes passed on a gift that she received from Hollywood star George Clooney to the former AEW International Champion.

The 32-year-old posted the footage of the same on her Instagram account.

"May or may not have drank the boys tequila after Double or Nothing 🫢 Thankfully, my friends, George and Rande, sent over a little gift to celebrate my win. Being the generous CEO that I am, of course, I had to pay it forward to my good friend @orangecassidy," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Mercedes fares in her title reign in the coming weeks.

