Mercedes Mone hands over George Clooney's gift to Orange Cassidy after AEW Double or Nothing

Reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone recently received a special case of tequila from Hollywood star George Clooney following her title win at Double or Nothing last weekend. The former WWE Superstar proceeded to hand over the same to Orange Cassidy.

At the recent Double or Nothing PPV, Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) was slated for her maiden in-ring performance in the Jacksonville-based promotion. The CEO challenged Willow Nightingale for the TBS Championship, which she eventually won following a brilliant match.

Following her title win, Mercedes celebrated with fellow wrestler Orange Cassidy, as the duo shared tequila backstage. Returning the favor, Mercedes Mone recently greeted the former AEW International Champion in an unseen backstage footage.

The 32-year-old passed on George Clooney's gift (a set of glasses and tequila) to Orange Cassidy. Moreover, Mone took to her Instagram to share clips of her greeting Cassidy with the gift she received from the Hollywood star.

"May or may not have drank the boys tequila after Double or Nothing 🫢 Thankfully, my friends, George and Rande, sent over a little gift to celebrate my win. Being the generous CEO that I am, of course, I had to pay it forward to my good friend @orangecassidy," she wrote.

Mercedes Mone squared off against her mystery attacker

Mercedes Mone was attacked during a backstage interview a few weeks ago, and fans were unaware of the attacker. Nonetheless, this past Wednesday on Dynamite, It was revealed that Skye Blue was the one to attack Mone. Blue also attacked the reigning TBS Champion from behind, which led to a title match between the duo.

The former Sasha Banks retained her TBS Title against Skye Blue later that night. Following her victory, Mone was confronted by NJPW Strong Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer.

The confrontation could be a tease for their potential match at the upcoming Forbidden Door PPV. It remains to be seen if Mone addresses Vaquer on next week's episode of Dynamite.

