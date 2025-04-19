AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) reveals she will never wrestle former champion

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has revealed that she will never wrestle a former champion. This will come as disappointing news to AEW fans.

Mone is one of the most recognisable names in wrestling, and she has not only made her name in WWE and AEW but also in wrestling companies around the world. Due to that, she has faced a lot of wrestlers and there is one name that has had the upper hand over her, Stardom’s Mayu Iwatani.

Iwatani previously defeated Mercedes Mone for the IWGP Women’s Championship in 2023. Since then, the two of them have not faced each other. On X/Twitter, a fan asked Mercedes if she was ducking Mayu.

The TBS Champion took exception to that question and responded:

“I’m never wrestling her again #RevProHIGHSTAKES #CEORevPro.”

Due to AEW’s partnership with independent wrestling promotions, the chance that Mercedes will never take on Mayu cannot be guaranteed, and the two of them can meet each other down the road.

Tiffany Stratton hopes Mercedes Mone comes back to WWE

Tiffany Stratton is an up and coming name in WWE and she will be taking on Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41 where she will put her Women’s Championship on the line.

However, in a recent interview with Gorilla Position, she was asked if she wanted one of Charlotte Flair’s biggest rivals Mercedes Mone back in WWE. Without any hesitation, she said that she hoped she would come back.

“I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her,” Stratton said.

That is a very big statement and one that Mercedes would have taken note of. It will be interesting to see what happens once she is done with her stint in AEW.

