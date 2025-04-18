Major name hopes Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, will return to WWE

Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks in WWE, has been running through the women's division at All Elite Wrestling. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton hopes to see The Blueprint return to the Stamford-based promotion in the future.
Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, was at the top of the women's division in the Stamford-based promotion for years. Unfortunately, she and Naomi decided to walk out in May 2022, and Banks hasn't returned to the company since. Luckily, Naomi did return to WWE in 2024 during the Women's Royal Rumble match.
In an exclusive with Gorilla Position, the host asked Tiffany Stratton if she would like to see Mercedes Mone return to the Stamford-based promotion. The current WWE Women's Champion hopes that Mone returns in the future, and it would be super cool to get in the ring with her.
"I hope so. I think that would be super cool if she came back. I would love to get in the ring with her," Stratton said. (From 16:53 to 17:00)
Mercedes Mone, fka Sasha Banks, hasn't competed for WWE since 2022
In 2022, Sasha Banks returned on Friday Night SmackDown and announced her entry in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Unfortunately, she didn't win the gimmick match, but had other plans for herself and Naomi when they formed a tag team.
Later, the two earned a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship, but had to go through other teams as well. In the end, The Boss and Glow competed in a Fatal Four-Way tag team match for the titles at WrestleMania 38 in Texas, and won it on Night 2.
Banks and Naomi walked out of the event as the new champions and had a few defenses along the way. In May 2022, the champions argued over their creative directions and walked out of the promotion when they left the titles at John Laurinaitis' desk.
In the coming years, Naomi joined TNA Wrestling and dominated their division as the Knockouts World Champion. Meanwhile, Banks went by Mone and won the IWGP Women's Championship, and later joined All Elite Wrestling, where she captured the TBS Women's Championship.
