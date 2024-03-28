AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) sends a message to Nicki Minaj

The former WWE RAW Women's Champion and current AEW star Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) gave a shout-out to world-renowned singer and rapper Nicki Minaj on her social media.

It can't be denied that Mercedes Mone is one of the best female pro wrestlers in the world. After a great WWE run, The CEO achieved great heights in New Japan Pro Wrestling and continues to take the world by storm with her ongoing AEW run. She made her grand All Elite debut a few weeks ago during the Big Business edition of Dynamite in Boston.

Apart from her amazing feats inside the squared circle, Mercedes had a crack in the entertainment industry as well. She played a key role in the Disney Plus series, "The Mandalorian." Meanwhile, it seems like Mone is still connected to the world of pop culture, as she mentioned Nicki Minaj in her recent post.

In case you missed it, Mercedes' look in the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite was inspired by Nicki. The former WWE Women's Champion took to the "X" social media platform to give a huge shoutout to the renowned artist.

"Good morning to the Queen only @NICKIMINAJ"

Mercedes Mone had a face-off this week on AEW Dynamite

On the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a four-way match between Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue took place to determine the new #1 contender for the TBS Championship. Mercedes Mone also joined the commentary team during the match.

After a great multi-woman encounter, Willow Nightingale registered the win to become the #1 contender. Following the bout, TBS Champion Julia Hart jumped Willow from behind and had a stare-down with Mone as well.

Although Willow vs. Julia for the TBS Title has been made official for the upcoming AEW Dynasty Pay-Per-View, it seems like The CEO will also have a huge role to play in their feud after Dynamite this week. It remains to be seen how the story progresses.

