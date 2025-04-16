AEW star Mercedes Mone issues major comment on her dating life

Mercedes Mone has become one of the top stars in AEW in just over a year since her debut in the company. The CEO recently opened up about her dating life.

Mone has established herself as a top star in the women's division. She has been dominant from the get-go, winning the AEW TBS Championship in her debut match at Double or Nothing. The former Sasha Banks currently holds four titles across various promotions and has her eyes set on her fifth. She is part of the Owen Hart Cup tournament and will get a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship if she wins the tourney.

While her professional life is on the rise, she has always kept her personal life private from her fans. During a recent interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mone was asked if she has tried to pursue a romantic relationship. The AEW star responded that she simply doesn't have the time since she has four titles to defend, which keeps her busy.

"I haven’t tried because, I have no time to try. No, no, no, no. Not when you are a champion of four titles. This is my love right now, okay? This is my baby. This is my everything." [H/T: Ringside News]

Mercedes Mone called Athena one of the greatest of all time

Mercedes Mone advanced to the semi-final of the Owen Hart Cup tournament by defeating Julia Hart in the quarter-finals. Now, she will face Athena in the semi-finals of the tournament this week on Dynamite in a highly anticipated match.

During the same interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mercedes Mone broke character to praise Athena for being the longest Ring of Honor champion of all time. She even called her one of the greatest women's wrestlers of all time.

"I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest Ring of Honor champion of all time. She’s held this title for over 800 days. Insane. And she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. So I have goosebumps for tomorrow. It’s been one of my dream matches. Before I even made it to the WWE, I had my eyes on Athena. So this is something for me that I’m really, really excited for.” [H/T:F4WOnline]

It will be interesting to see which of these two women will emerge victorious.

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More