Mercedes Mone breaks character to call AEW rival one of the 'greatest of all time'

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has had some intense rivals in the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, she often breaks character to praise them and recently called her next opponent, Athena, the greatest women's wrestler of all time.

Ad

On this week's special Spring BreakThru edition of AEW Dynamite, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will be competing against ROH Women's World Champion Athena in the semifinals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The winner will go on to face either Kris Statlander or Jamie Hayter at the Double or Nothing PPV in Arizona.

During a recent appearance on Boston's Toucher & Hardy radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub, Mercedes Mone praised Athena and her ROH Women's World Title reign. She called their upcoming bout one of her dream matches and said that she is excited for Wednesday.

Ad

Trending

"I’m going to be performing and wrestling against Athena, who is the longest Ring of Honor champion of all time. She’s held this title for over 800 days. Insane. And she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time. So I have goosebumps for tomorrow. It’s been one of my dream matches. Before I even made it to the WWE, I had my eyes on Athena. So this is something for me that I’m really, really excited for.” [H/T:F4WOnline]

Ad

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Ad

Athena claims she will embarrass Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite

Athena and Mercedes Mone are set to square off on the upcoming edition of Dynamite in the semi finals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The ROH Women's World Champion has sent an interesting message to The CEO.

During an exclusive backstage interview, Athena stated 2025 is her year, and she will embarrass and defeat Mercedes Mone in front of her hometown crowd on Dynamite.

Ad

"This is my year. This is my moment. First round of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, done. Now on to the semi-final to face y'all's CEO, Mercedes Mone. As much as you've been running AEW, I've been running Ring of Honor. Now it's time for both of us to clash in your hometown. But here's the spoiler alert Mercedes, I'm going to beat you. I'm going to embarrass you in front of your friends and your family." [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see if Athena defeats Mercedes Mone at the upcoming Spring BreakThru edition of Dynamite.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Muhammad Hamza Muhammad Hamza is a top contributor to Sportskeeda's AEW news writing team.



Hamza has been watching wrestling passionately since 2009 and loves to write stories about it now. Know More